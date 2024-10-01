GAIL India share are up by 0.83%, Nifty up by 0.13%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 240.25 and closed at ₹ 242.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 244.4 and a low of ₹ 239.5 during the day. Overall, there was a positive movement in the stock price, ending with a gain of ₹ 2.00.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 227.23 10 222.26 20 223.88 50 228.08 100 219.57 300 196.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹246.6, ₹253.0, & ₹260.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹232.3, ₹224.4, & ₹218.0.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 46.45% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.99 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.34% with a target price of ₹239.00.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.