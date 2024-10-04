GAIL India share are down by -2.06%, Nifty up by 0.32%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 241.95 and closed at ₹ 235.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 241.95 and a low of ₹ 233 during the day.

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:12 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹235.15, -2.06% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82765.56, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹241.95 and a low of ₹233 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 234.63 10 226.58 20 224.57 50 228.43 100 220.18 300 198.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹245.37, ₹251.43, & ₹258.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹231.82, ₹224.33, & ₹218.27.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 119.86% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.99 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.64% with a target price of ₹239.00.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.