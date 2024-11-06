GAIL India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: GAIL India share price are up by 5.91%, Nifty up by 0.74%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹208, 5.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80219.43, up by 0.93%. The stock has hit a high of ₹209.95 and a low of ₹200.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 203.19 10 207.58 20 216.94 50 223.47 100 224.24 300 205.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹198.7, ₹200.45, & ₹203.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹193.5, ₹190.05, & ₹188.3.

GAIL India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 362.16% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% & ROA of 8.52% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.19 & P/B is at 1.54.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.90% with a target price of ₹239.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.