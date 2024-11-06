Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: GAIL India share price are up by 5.91%, Nifty up by 0.74%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: GAIL India share price are up by 5.91%, Nifty up by 0.74%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India had an opening price of 200.05 and closed at 208. The stock reached a high of 209.95 during the day, while the lowest price recorded was 200.05. This indicates a positive performance, with the closing price reflecting an increase from the opening price.

GAIL IndiaShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

GAIL India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 208, 5.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80219.43, up by 0.93%. The stock has hit a high of 209.95 and a low of 200.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5203.19
10207.58
20216.94
50223.47
100224.24
300205.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 198.7, 200.45, & 203.9, whereas it has key support levels at 193.5, 190.05, & 188.3.

GAIL India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 362.16% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% & ROA of 8.52% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.19 & P/B is at 1.54.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.90% with a target price of 239.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.

GAIL India share price has gained 5.91% today to trade at 208 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.74% & 0.93% each respectively.

