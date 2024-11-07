Hello User
Business News/ Markets / GAIL India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: GAIL India share price are up by 2.2%, Nifty down by -1%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 209.85 and closed at 213.5. The stock reached a high of 216.5 and a low of 208.5 during the day.

GAIL India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:19 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 213.5, 2.2% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79480.29, down by -1.12%. The stock has hit a high of 216.5 and a low of 208.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5201.06
10205.23
20215.55
50222.66
100224.07
300205.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 212.42, 216.13, & 222.32, whereas it has key support levels at 202.52, 196.33, & 192.62.

GAIL India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 264.79% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% & ROA of 8.52% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.90 & P/B is at 1.64.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.48% with a target price of 238.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.

GAIL India share price up 2.2% today to trade at 213.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Total Gas are falling today, but its peers Gujarat Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas, Gujarat State Petronet are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1% & -1.12% each respectively.

