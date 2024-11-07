GAIL India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: GAIL India share price are up by 2.2%, Nifty down by -1%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 209.85 and closed at ₹ 213.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 216.5 and a low of ₹ 208.5 during the day.

GAIL India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:19 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹213.5, 2.2% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79480.29, down by -1.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹216.5 and a low of ₹208.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 201.06 10 205.23 20 215.55 50 222.66 100 224.07 300 205.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹212.42, ₹216.13, & ₹222.32, whereas it has key support levels at ₹202.52, ₹196.33, & ₹192.62.

GAIL India Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 264.79% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% & ROA of 8.52% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.90 & P/B is at 1.64. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.48% with a target price of ₹238.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.