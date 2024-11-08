GAIL India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: GAIL India share price are down by -2.92%, Nifty down by -0.24%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 210.4 and closed at ₹ 204.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 210.4 during the day and a low of ₹ 203.9.

GAIL India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹204.3, -2.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79341.38, down by -0.25%. The stock has hit a high of ₹210.4 and a low of ₹203.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 199.29 10 203.66 20 214.13 50 221.91 100 223.96 300 205.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹215.3, ₹219.9, & ₹223.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹207.3, ₹203.9, & ₹199.3.

GAIL India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -12.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% & ROA of 8.52% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.99 & P/B is at 1.65.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.03% with a target price of ₹235.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.