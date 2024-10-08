GAIL India share are up by 0.38%, Nifty up by 0.69%

GAIL India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|237.47
|10
|229.89
|20
|224.96
|50
|228.99
|100
|220.80
|300
|199.02
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹230.98, ₹237.77, & ₹242.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹219.68, ₹215.17, & ₹208.38.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.97% with a target price of ₹238.00.
The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.
GAIL India share price has gained 0.38% today to trade at ₹224.6 in resonance with its peers.