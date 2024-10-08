GAIL India share are up by 0.38%, Nifty up by 0.69%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 221.15 and closed at ₹ 224.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 227.25 and a low of ₹ 221.10 during the session.

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹224.6, 0.38% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81416.66, up by 0.45%. The stock has hit a high of ₹227.25 and a low of ₹221.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 237.47 10 229.89 20 224.96 50 228.99 100 220.80 300 199.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹230.98, ₹237.77, & ₹242.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹219.68, ₹215.17, & ₹208.38.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.04 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.97% with a target price of ₹238.00.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.