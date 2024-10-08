Hello User
Business News/ Markets / GAIL India share are up by 0.38%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 221.15 and closed at 224.6. The stock reached a high of 227.25 and a low of 221.10 during the session.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 224.6, 0.38% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81416.66, up by 0.45%. The stock has hit a high of 227.25 and a low of 221.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5237.47
10229.89
20224.96
50228.99
100220.80
300199.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 230.98, 237.77, & 242.28, whereas it has key support levels at 219.68, 215.17, & 208.38.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.04 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.97% with a target price of 238.00.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.

GAIL India share price has gained 0.38% today to trade at 224.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.69% & 0.45% each respectively.

