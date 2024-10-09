GAIL India share are down by -0.47%, Nifty up by 0.61%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹ 225.3 and closed at ₹ 223.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 226.65 and a low of ₹ 223.2 during the day.

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹223.75, -0.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81925.1, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of ₹226.65 and a low of ₹223.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 234.83 10 231.03 20 224.74 50 229.07 100 221.06 300 199.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹227.8, ₹230.6, & ₹233.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹221.65, ₹218.3, & ₹215.5.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -48.43% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.09 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.37% with a target price of ₹238.00.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.