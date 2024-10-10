Hello User
Business News/ Markets / GAIL India Share Price Today on : GAIL India share are up by 2.04%, Nifty up by 0.29%

Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 223.05 and closed at 227.10. The stock reached a high of 229.40 and a low of 223.05 during the day.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:17 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 227.1, 2.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81655.54, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of 229.4 and a low of 223.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5231.74
10231.48
20224.84
50229.10
100221.38
300199.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 225.35, 228.2, & 229.75, whereas it has key support levels at 220.95, 219.4, & 216.55.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -13.87% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.96 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.80% with a target price of 238.00.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.

GAIL India share price has gained 2.04% today to trade at 227.1 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.29% & 0.23% each respectively.

