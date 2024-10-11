Hello User
Business News/ Markets / GAIL India Share Price Today on : GAIL India share are up by 0.6%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 226.95, 0.6% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81370.01, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of 228 and a low of 225.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5228.31
10231.47
20225.08
50228.98
100221.59
300200.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 229.22, 232.48, & 235.57, whereas it has key support levels at 222.87, 219.78, & 216.52.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.14 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.87% with a target price of 238.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.

GAIL India share price up 0.6% today to trade at 226.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Gujarat Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas, Gujarat State Petronet are falling today, but its peers Adani Total Gas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.3% each respectively.

