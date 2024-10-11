GAIL India Share Price Today on : GAIL India share are up by 0.6%, Nifty down by -0.27%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 225.9 and closed at ₹ 226.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 228 and a low of ₹ 225.5 during the day.

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹226.95, 0.6% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81370.01, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹228 and a low of ₹225.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 228.31 10 231.47 20 225.08 50 228.98 100 221.59 300 200.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹229.22, ₹232.48, & ₹235.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹222.87, ₹219.78, & ₹216.52.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.14 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.87% with a target price of ₹238.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.