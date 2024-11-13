Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: GAIL India share price are down by -1.37%, Nifty down by -0.61%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 193.75 and closed at 191.40. The stock reached a high of 194.70 and a low of 190.10 during the day.

GAIL India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:13 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 191.4, -1.37% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78191.52, down by -0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 194.7 and a low of 190.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5203.20
10203.20
20211.43
50220.36
100223.70
300206.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 201.8, 209.35, & 213.45, whereas it has key support levels at 190.15, 186.05, & 178.5.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% & ROA of 8.52% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.06 & P/B is at 1.52.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.78% with a target price of 235.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.

GAIL India share price down -1.37% today to trade at 191.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas, Gujarat State Petronet are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.61% & -0.61% each respectively.

