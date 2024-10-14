GAIL India Share Price Today on : GAIL India share are up by 0.09%, Nifty up by 0.5%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 229.4 and closed at ₹ 229.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 231.65 and a low of ₹ 228.

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:10 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹229.7, 0.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81851.5, up by 0.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹231.65 and a low of ₹228 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 225.24 10 231.36 20 225.99 50 228.83 100 222.29 300 200.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹230.77, ₹233.08, & ₹235.72, whereas it has key support levels at ₹225.82, ₹223.18, & ₹220.87.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -14.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.36 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.61% with a target price of ₹238.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.