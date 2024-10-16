GAIL India Share Price Today on : GAIL India share are down by -0.15%, Nifty down by -0.51%

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹230.7, -0.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81485.05, down by -0.41%. The stock has hit a high of ₹234.45 and a low of ₹229.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 226.63 10 230.73 20 226.49 50 228.77 100 222.66 300 201.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹233.57, ₹236.43, & ₹239.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹228.07, ₹225.43, & ₹222.57.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 50.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.46 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.16% with a target price of ₹238.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.