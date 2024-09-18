GAIL India share are up by 0.43%, Nifty up by 0.17%

GAIL India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|218.84
|10
|222.56
|20
|228.69
|50
|228.88
|100
|217.95
|300
|192.85
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹221.42, ₹223.23, & ₹225.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹217.82, ₹216.03, & ₹214.22.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -64.98% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.73% with a target price of ₹239.76.
The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.
GAIL India share price has gained 0.43% today, currently at ₹220.5, while its peers such as
