GAIL India share are up by 0.43%, Nifty up by 0.17%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 219.55 and closed at 220.50. The stock reached a high of 221.10 and a low of 218.95 during the day.

Published18 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates
GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 220.5, 0.43% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83246.47, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 221.1 and a low of 218.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5218.84
10222.56
20228.69
50228.88
100217.95
300192.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 221.42, 223.23, & 225.02, whereas it has key support levels at 217.82, 216.03, & 214.22.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -64.98% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.79 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.73% with a target price of 239.76.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.

GAIL India share price has gained 0.43% today, currently at 220.5, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.2% each respectively.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
