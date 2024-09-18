GAIL India share are up by 0.43%, Nifty up by 0.17%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 219.55 and closed at ₹ 220.50. The stock reached a high of ₹ 221.10 and a low of ₹ 218.95 during the day.

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹220.5, 0.43% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83246.47, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹221.1 and a low of ₹218.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 218.84 10 222.56 20 228.69 50 228.88 100 217.95 300 192.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹221.42, ₹223.23, & ₹225.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹217.82, ₹216.03, & ₹214.22.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -64.98% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.79 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.73% with a target price of ₹239.76.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.