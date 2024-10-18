GAIL India Share Price Today on : GAIL India share are down by -0.36%, Nifty up by 0.16%

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹221, -0.36% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81065.56, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹221.95 and a low of ₹217.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 229.72 10 229.02 20 227.80 50 228.43 100 223.28 300 202.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹227.85, ₹233.45, & ₹236.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹218.8, ₹215.35, & ₹209.75.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.93 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.69% with a target price of ₹238.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.