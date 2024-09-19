GAIL India share are down by -3.93%, Nifty up by 0.19%

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹209.2, -3.93% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83108.87, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹219.5 and a low of ₹208.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 218.77 10 221.26 20 227.73 50 228.89 100 218.13 300 193.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹220.22, ₹223.08, & ₹225.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹215.37, ₹213.38, & ₹210.52.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 35.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.69 .

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.