GAIL India share are up by 0.92%, Nifty up by 1.21%

At 20 Sep 13:01 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹213, 0.92% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84418.55, up by 1.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹214.2 and a low of ₹211.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 218.93 10 220.04 20 226.78 50 228.79 100 218.29 300 193.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹217.6, ₹224.0, & ₹228.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹206.7, ₹202.2, & ₹195.8.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 1.88% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.28 .

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.