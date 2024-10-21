GAIL India Share Price Today on : GAIL India share are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.37%

GAIL India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|227.35
|10
|226.30
|20
|228.09
|50
|228.06
|100
|223.72
|300
|203.00
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹223.27, ₹225.08, & ₹228.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹218.47, ₹215.48, & ₹213.67.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.59% with a target price of ₹238.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.
GAIL India share price down -0.11% today to trade at ₹221.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas, Gujarat State Petronet are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.29% each respectively.
