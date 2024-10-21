Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / GAIL India Share Price Today on : GAIL India share are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.37%

GAIL India Share Price Today on : GAIL India share are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at 222.05 and closed at 221.20. The stock reached a high of 223.55 and a low of 220.60 during the day.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 221.2, -0.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80988.94, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of 223.55 and a low of 220.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5227.35
10226.30
20228.09
50228.06
100223.72
300203.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 223.27, 225.08, & 228.07, whereas it has key support levels at 218.47, 215.48, & 213.67.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.89 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.59% with a target price of 238.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.

GAIL India share price down -0.11% today to trade at 221.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas, Gujarat State Petronet are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.29% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.