GAIL India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: GAIL India share price are up by 1.62%, Nifty up by 1.19%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 189.4 and closed at 191.3. The stock reached a high of 191.7 and a low of 188.2 during the day.

Published22 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
GAIL IndiaShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
GAIL IndiaShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

GAIL India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:28 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 191.45, 1.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78043.48, up by 1.15%. The stock has hit a high of 191.7 and a low of 188.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5188.91
10196.75
20200.99
50215.47
100222.11
300207.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 192.57, 196.23, & 202.32, whereas it has key support levels at 182.82, 176.73, & 173.07.

GAIL India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -41.06% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% & ROA of 8.52% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.73 & P/B is at 1.48.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.75% with a target price of 235.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.05% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.33% in june to 9.05% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.

GAIL India share price has gained 1.62% today to trade at 191.45 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.19% & 1.15% each respectively.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
