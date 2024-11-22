GAIL India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: GAIL India share price are up by 1.62%, Nifty up by 1.21%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:43 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹191.45, 1.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78175.99, up by 1.32%. The stock has hit a high of ₹191.7 and a low of ₹188.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 188.91 10 196.75 20 200.99 50 215.47 100 222.11 300 207.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹192.57, ₹196.23, & ₹202.32, whereas it has key support levels at ₹182.82, ₹176.73, & ₹173.07.

GAIL India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -35.03% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% & ROA of 8.52% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.73 & P/B is at 1.48.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.75% with a target price of ₹235.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.05% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.33% in june to 9.05% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.