GAIL India share are up by 2.17%, Nifty up by 0.29%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 212.55 and closed at 216.95. The stock reached a high of 217 and a low of 211.50 during the day.

Livemint
Published23 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 216.95, 2.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84726.79, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 217 and a low of 211.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5217.28
10218.46
20225.59
50228.42
100218.38
300194.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 214.18, 216.37, & 218.53, whereas it has key support levels at 209.83, 207.67, & 205.48.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -3.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.35 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.70% with a target price of 240.17.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.

GAIL India share price has gained 2.17% today to trade at 216.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.29% & 0.22% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsGAIL India share are up by 2.17%, Nifty up by 0.29%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

452.80
12:02 PM | 23 SEP 2024
8.6 (1.94%)

Tata Steel

153.35
12:02 PM | 23 SEP 2024
1.3 (0.85%)

Indus Towers

403.45
12:02 PM | 23 SEP 2024
15.1 (3.89%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.60
12:02 PM | 23 SEP 2024
2.35 (1.41%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

VIP Industries

532.90
11:57 AM | 23 SEP 2024
34.45 (6.91%)

Elecon Engineering Co

673.00
11:57 AM | 23 SEP 2024
39.35 (6.21%)

Adani Total Gas

834.65
11:57 AM | 23 SEP 2024
46.05 (5.84%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

1,027.45
11:58 AM | 23 SEP 2024
56.5 (5.82%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,935.00-10.00
    Chennai
    75,941.00-10.00
    Delhi
    76,093.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    75,945.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.