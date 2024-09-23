GAIL India share are up by 2.17%, Nifty up by 0.29%

GAIL India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|217.28
|10
|218.46
|20
|225.59
|50
|228.42
|100
|218.38
|300
|194.27
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹214.18, ₹216.37, & ₹218.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹209.83, ₹207.67, & ₹205.48.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -3.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.70% with a target price of ₹240.17.
The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.
GAIL India share price has gained 2.17% today to trade at ₹216.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as