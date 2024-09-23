GAIL India share are up by 2.17%, Nifty up by 0.29%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 212.55 and closed at ₹ 216.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 217 and a low of ₹ 211.50 during the day.

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹216.95, 2.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84726.79, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹217 and a low of ₹211.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 217.28 10 218.46 20 225.59 50 228.42 100 218.38 300 194.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹214.18, ₹216.37, & ₹218.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹209.83, ₹207.67, & ₹205.48.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -3.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.35 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.70% with a target price of ₹240.17.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.