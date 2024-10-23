GAIL India Share Price Today on : GAIL India share are up by 0.4%, Nifty up by 0.36%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 210.95 and closed at 213. The stock reached a high of 215.2 and a low of 208.1 during the day.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:25 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 213, 0.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80490.75, up by 0.34%. The stock has hit a high of 215.2 and a low of 208.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5225.12
10225.88
20228.45
50227.98
100223.83
300203.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 217.97, 222.83, & 226.12, whereas it has key support levels at 209.82, 206.53, & 201.67.

GAIL India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 9.65% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.79 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.74% with a target price of 238.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.

GAIL India share price has gained 0.4% today to trade at 213 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.36% & 0.34% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
