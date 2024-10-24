GAIL India Share Price Today on : GAIL India share are down by -0.07%, Nifty down by -0.08%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 211 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 211.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 213.6 during the day and a low of ₹ 210.

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹211.3, -0.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80055, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹213.6 and a low of ₹210 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 221.34 10 224.61 20 228.04 50 227.56 100 223.91 300 203.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹215.23, ₹218.77, & ₹222.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹208.13, ₹204.57, & ₹201.03.

GAIL India Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -55.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.31 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.64% with a target price of ₹238.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.