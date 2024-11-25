GAIL India Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: GAIL India share price are up by 4.18%, Nifty up by 1.71%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:06 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹200.65, 4.18% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80457.51, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹201.05 and a low of ₹196.6 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|188.37
|10
|194.32
|20
|198.86
|50
|214.27
|100
|221.65
|300
|207.60
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹194.73, ₹196.77, & ₹200.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹189.43, ₹186.17, & ₹184.13.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 62.11% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% & ROA of 8.52% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.97 & P/B is at 1.51.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.12% with a target price of ₹235.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.05% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.33% in june to 9.05% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.
GAIL India share price has gained 4.18% today to trade at ₹200.65 in resonance with its peers.
