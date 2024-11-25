Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: GAIL India share price are up by 4.18%, Nifty up by 1.71%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: GAIL India share price are up by 4.18%, Nifty up by 1.71%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 196.6 and closed at 200.65. The stock reached a high of 201.05 and also recorded a low of 196.6, indicating a steady performance with a positive closing gain.

GAIL IndiaShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

GAIL India Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:06 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 200.65, 4.18% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80457.51, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of 201.05 and a low of 196.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5188.37
10194.32
20198.86
50214.27
100221.65
300207.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 194.73, 196.77, & 200.03, whereas it has key support levels at 189.43, 186.17, & 184.13.

GAIL India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 62.11% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% & ROA of 8.52% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.97 & P/B is at 1.51.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.12% with a target price of 235.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.05% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.33% in june to 9.05% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.

GAIL India share price has gained 4.18% today to trade at 200.65 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.71% & 1.69% each respectively.

