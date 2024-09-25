GAIL India share are up by 0.72%, Nifty down by -0.08%

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:02 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹224.2, 0.72% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84893.63, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹225.4 and a low of ₹222.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 217.57 10 218.20 20 224.91 50 228.25 100 218.52 300 194.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹224.28, ₹226.07, & ₹228.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹220.13, ₹217.77, & ₹215.98.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 23.87% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.96 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.12% with a target price of ₹240.17.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.