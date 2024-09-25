GAIL India share are up by 0.72%, Nifty down by -0.08%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 222.9 and closed at 224.2. The stock reached a high of 225.4 and a low of 222.15 during the day.

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:02 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 224.2, 0.72% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84893.63, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 225.4 and a low of 222.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5217.57
10218.20
20224.91
50228.25
100218.52
300194.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 224.28, 226.07, & 228.43, whereas it has key support levels at 220.13, 217.77, & 215.98.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 23.87% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.96 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.12% with a target price of 240.17.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.

GAIL India share price up 0.72% today to trade at 224.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company are falling today, but its peers Indraprastha Gas, Gujarat State Petronet are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.02% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsGAIL India share are up by 0.72%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank

1,780.55
11:04 AM | 25 SEP 2024
12.1 (0.68%)

Tata Steel

159.90
11:04 AM | 25 SEP 2024
-0.65 (-0.4%)

Vedanta

478.95
11:04 AM | 25 SEP 2024
8.7 (1.85%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

362.65
11:04 AM | 25 SEP 2024
12.55 (3.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HEG

2,524.50
10:56 AM | 25 SEP 2024
214.75 (9.3%)

Piramal Pharma

231.85
10:56 AM | 25 SEP 2024
15.15 (6.99%)

Five Star Business Finance

816.00
10:56 AM | 25 SEP 2024
42.5 (5.49%)

Syrma SGS Technology

463.95
10:56 AM | 25 SEP 2024
23.7 (5.38%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,385.00210.00
    Chennai
    76,391.00210.00
    Delhi
    76,543.00210.00
    Kolkata
    76,395.00210.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.