GAIL India share are up by 0.91%, Nifty up by 0.23%

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:15 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹227.75, 0.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85415.69, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹227.95 and a low of ₹224.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 218.52 10 218.68 20 224.57 50 228.12 100 218.72 300 195.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹227.12, ₹228.48, & ₹230.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹223.27, ₹220.78, & ₹219.42.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 104.66% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.13 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.45% with a target price of ₹240.17.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in the june quarter.