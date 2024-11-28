GAIL India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: GAIL India share price are up by 1.15%, Nifty down by -0.69%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 195.2 and closed at ₹ 197.25. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 199.15 and a low of ₹ 193.75, indicating some volatility within the trading session.

GAIL India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:15 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹197.25, 1.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79560.31, down by -0.84%. The stock has hit a high of ₹199.15 and a low of ₹193.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 190.41 10 193.19 20 198.29 50 213.86 100 221.46 300 207.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹196.33, ₹197.47, & ₹199.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹193.33, ₹191.47, & ₹190.33.

GAIL India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 5.97% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% & ROA of 8.52% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.10 & P/B is at 1.53.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.14% with a target price of ₹235.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.05% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.33% in june to 9.05% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.