GAIL India Share Price Today on : GAIL India share are up by 0.63%, Nifty up by 1.13%

On : At 28 Oct 13:01 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹207.45, 0.63% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80281.42, up by 1.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹208.6 and a low of ₹203.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 211.96 10 219.66 20 225.51 50 226.38 100 224.15 300 204.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹210.8, ₹215.2, & ₹219.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹202.2, ₹198.0, & ₹193.6.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -22.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.00 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.73% with a target price of ₹238.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.