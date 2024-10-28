Hello User
Business News/ Markets / GAIL India Share Price Today on : GAIL India share are up by 0.63%, Nifty up by 1.13%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 204.05 and closed at 207.45. The stock reached a high of 208.6 and a low of 203.6 during the day.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:01 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 207.45, 0.63% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80281.42, up by 1.11%. The stock has hit a high of 208.6 and a low of 203.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5211.96
10219.66
20225.51
50226.38
100224.15
300204.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 210.8, 215.2, & 219.4, whereas it has key support levels at 202.2, 198.0, & 193.6.

GAIL India Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -22.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.00 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.73% with a target price of 238.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.

GAIL India share price up 0.63% today to trade at 207.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Total Gas, Indraprastha Gas are falling today, but its peers Gujarat Gas Company, Gujarat State Petronet are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.13% & 1.11% each respectively.

