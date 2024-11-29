GAIL India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: GAIL India share price are up by 0.43%, Nifty up by 0.88%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 198.8 and closed at ₹ 197.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 199.15 and a low of ₹ 197.1 during the trading session.

GAIL India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:18 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹197.7, 0.43% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79788.99, up by 0.94%. The stock has hit a high of ₹199.15 and a low of ₹197.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 192.12 10 192.16 20 197.68 50 213.40 100 221.21 300 208.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹199.92, ₹202.23, & ₹205.32, whereas it has key support levels at ₹194.52, ₹191.43, & ₹189.12.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -23.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% & ROA of 8.52% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.20 & P/B is at 1.54.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.87% with a target price of ₹235.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.05% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.33% in june to 9.05% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.