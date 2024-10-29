GAIL India Share Price Today on : GAIL India share are down by -2.78%, Nifty down by -0.8%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 205.95 and closed at ₹ 201. The stock reached a high of ₹ 207.45 and a low of ₹ 200.85 during the day.

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:04 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹201, -2.78% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79517.56, down by -0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹207.45 and a low of ₹200.85 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 211.96 10 219.66 20 225.51 50 226.38 100 224.15 300 204.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹209.83, ₹212.37, & ₹215.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹204.18, ₹201.07, & ₹198.53.

GAIL India Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was 32.81% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.04 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.41% with a target price of ₹238.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.