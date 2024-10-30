GAIL India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: GAIL India share price are up by 0.32%, Nifty down by -0.07%

GAIL India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹ 204.65 and closed at ₹ 205.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 206.65 and a low of ₹ 202.40 during the day.

GAIL India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹205.9, 0.32% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80243.61, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹206.65 and a low of ₹202.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 209.40 10 217.26 20 223.99 50 225.97 100 224.21 300 204.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹208.4, ₹211.55, & ₹215.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹201.15, ₹197.05, & ₹193.9.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -28.35% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% & ROA of 8.52% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.94 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.59% with a target price of ₹238.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.