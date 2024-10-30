Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Today on : GAIL India share are up by 0.56%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 204.65 and closed at 206.40. The stock reached a high of 206.65 and a low of 202.40 during the day.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:00 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price 206.4, 0.56% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80297.5, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of 206.65 and a low of 202.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5209.40
10217.26
20223.99
50225.97
100224.21
300204.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 208.4, 211.55, & 215.65, whereas it has key support levels at 201.15, 197.05, & 193.9.

GAIL India Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -36.28% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 11.94 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.31% with a target price of 238.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.83% MF holding, & 16.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.86% in june to 6.83% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 15.18% in june to 16.77% in the september quarter.

GAIL India share price has gained 0.56% today to trade at 206.4 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.09% each respectively.

