GAIL share price rises 72% in a year. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?
Stock Market Today- GAIL-Share price has risen almost 72% in a year. While Strong gas demand in the country is positive for GAIL's gas transmission and distribution business, keeping analysts positive, cyclicality in Petchem business adds to some concerns. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?
GAIL (India) Ltd share price has seen strong run up during last one -year having gained almost 72%, and is trading near 52-week highs seen recently. The gains have been driven by improved earnings prospects, led by uptick in gas trading and marketing business, though petchem segment prospects have remained a mixed bag. The dividend yield is another positive for investors.
