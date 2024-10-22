Markets
Power Play: Kamaths unlock new level with investment in gaming stock
Madhavendra 7 min read 22 Oct 2024, 06:15 AM IST
Summary
- Nikhil Kamath, a tech billionaire, invested in Nazara, a leading Indian gaming company. India's gaming market is booming, and Nazara is poised to capitalise on this growth.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Nikhil Kamath's journey is a compelling tale of ambition and transformation, beginning with a modest ₹8,000 salary as a call centre employee to becoming one of India's wealthiest individuals, boasting a staggering $3.07 billion fortune.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less