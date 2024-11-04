Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price are down by -2.51%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price ₹88.49, -2.51% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78476.83, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹92.45 and a low of ₹88.02 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|89.63
|10
|92.57
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
The company has a
The FII holding has
Garuda Construction And Engineer share price down -2.51% today to trade at ₹88.49 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.56% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess