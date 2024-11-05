Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price are down by -4.02%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at 89.9 and closed at 85.32. The stock reached a high of 89.9 and a low of 85.0 during the session.

Published5 Nov 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Garuda Construction And EngineerShare Price Today on 05-11-2024
Garuda Construction And EngineerShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price 85.32, -4.02% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78356.59, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 89.9 and a low of 85.0 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
589.63
1092.57
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Garuda Construction And Engineer share price down -4.02% today to trade at 85.32 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.54% each respectively.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsGaruda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price are down by -4.02%, Nifty down by -0.56%

