Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Garuda Construction And Engineer share price are up by 1.75%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price ₹87.74, 1.75% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80205.78, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹88.0 and a low of ₹85.8 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|89.63
|10
|92.57
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
The company has a
The FII holding has
Garuda Construction And Engineer share price has gained 1.75% today to trade at ₹87.74 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess