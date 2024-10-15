Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are up by 17.68%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price ₹111.8, 17.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81843.31, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹120.73 and a low of ₹100.3 during the day.