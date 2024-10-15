Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are up by 17.68%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹ 103.2 and closed at ₹ 111.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 120.73 and a low of ₹ 100.3 during the day.

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price ₹111.8, 17.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81843.31, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹120.73 and a low of ₹100.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 0.00 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.00% MF holding, & 0.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.