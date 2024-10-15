Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are up by 17.68%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹103.2 and closed at ₹111.8. The stock reached a high of ₹120.73 and a low of ₹100.3 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
0.00
10
0.00
20
0.00
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.00% MF holding, & 0.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
