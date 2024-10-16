Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are down by -0.62%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at 104.75 and closed at 106.17. The stock reached a high of 109.4 and a low of 102.21 during the day.

Published16 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Garuda Construction And Engineer
Garuda Construction And Engineer

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price 106.17, -0.62% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81494.59, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 109.4 and a low of 102.21 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Garuda Construction And Engineer share price down -0.62% today to trade at 106.17 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.4% each respectively.

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
