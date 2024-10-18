Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are up by 5.52%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹ 100.0 and closed at ₹ 106.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 108.58 and a low of ₹ 100.0 during the session.

At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price ₹106.8, 5.52% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81058.27, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹108.58 and a low of ₹100.0 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 0.00 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 65.59% .

