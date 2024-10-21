Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are down by -2.83%, Nifty down by -0.36%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹105.21. The stock reached a high of ₹107.36 and a low of ₹102.2, ultimately closing at ₹102.2.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price ₹102.2, -2.83% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80988.94, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹107.36 and a low of ₹102.2 during the day.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
83.50
10
0.00
20
0.00
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.
Garuda Construction And Engineer share price down -2.83% today to trade at ₹102.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.36% & -0.29% each respectively.