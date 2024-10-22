Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are down by -6.55%, Nifty down by -0.58%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹101.46 and closed at ₹95.05. The stock reached a high of ₹102.1 and a low of ₹93.3 during the day. Overall, it experienced a decline in price from the opening to the closing.
At 22 Oct 12:00 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price ₹95.05, -6.55% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80853.26, down by -0.37%. The stock has hit a high of ₹102.1 and a low of ₹93.3 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
83.50
10
0.00
20
0.00
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today
The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.
Garuda Construction And Engineer share price down -6.55% today to trade at ₹95.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.58% & -0.37% each respectively.