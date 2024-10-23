Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are up by 1.44%, Nifty up by 0.42%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at 93.31 and closed at 96.58. The stock reached a high of 97.61 and a low of 93.31 during the day.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:23 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price 96.58, 1.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80535.49, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of 97.61 and a low of 93.31 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5103.65
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Garuda Construction And Engineer share price up 1.44% today to trade at 96.58 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.42% & 0.39% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
