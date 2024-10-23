Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are up by 1.44%, Nifty up by 0.42%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer opened at ₹93.31 and closed at ₹96.58. The stock reached a high of ₹97.61 and a low of ₹93.31 during the day.
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:23 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price ₹96.58, 1.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80535.49, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of ₹97.61 and a low of ₹93.31 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
103.65
10
0.00
20
0.00
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today
The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.
Garuda Construction And Engineer share price up 1.44% today to trade at ₹96.58 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.42% & 0.39% each respectively.