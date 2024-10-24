Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are down by -2.24%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|101.33
|10
|0.00
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
The company has a
The FII holding has
Garuda Construction And Engineer share price down -2.24% today to trade at ₹94.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.03% each respectively.
