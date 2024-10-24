Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : Garuda Construction And Engineer share are down by -2.24%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Garuda Construction and Engineer had an opening price of 97.99 and a closing price of 94.3. The stock reached a high of 97.99 and a low of 94.3 during the day. This indicates a decrease in value, closing significantly lower than the opening price.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Garuda Construction And Engineer
Garuda Construction And Engineer

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Garuda Construction And Engineer shares are trading at price 94.3, -2.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80055.98, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 97.99 and a low of 94.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5101.33
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Garuda Construction And Engineer Share Price Today

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Garuda Construction And Engineer share price down -2.24% today to trade at 94.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.03% each respectively.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
